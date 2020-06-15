1701 8th Street - 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Sheppard Falls Apartments



NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT



These one bedroom, one bathroom apartments, located in the heart of the medical district, have been completely renovated and are just waiting for you to call one of them home. We utilize modern online tools for applicants and tenants to apply, pay rent, report a maintenance issue, and communicate with the management team, all from their computer or mobile device! We are walking distance to United Regional Hospital and only minutes away from Downtown restaurants, locally owned shops and the farmers market. Plus, we are less than 10 minutes from Sheppard Air Force Base. We welcome you to come be a part of our community!



**For quickest responses to inquiries and to apply, please email shelley@aom-e.com**



Newly renovated units with new refrigerator, stove, ac unit, and blinds for only $550/mo. All bills paid!!

*****On-Site Laundry Facility for tenants opening May 2020*****



Applicant Process & Screening Requirements:

-Submit an online application

-Satisfactory Credit and Criminal Background check**

-Satisfactory reference checks

-Verification of employment/income



A $15 processing fee will be charged to cover cost of background/criminal screening.