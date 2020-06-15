All apartments in Wichita Falls
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:52 AM

1701 8th Street - 203

1701 8th St · (940) 252-4225
Location

1701 8th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sheppard Falls Apartments

NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT

These one bedroom, one bathroom apartments, located in the heart of the medical district, have been completely renovated and are just waiting for you to call one of them home. We utilize modern online tools for applicants and tenants to apply, pay rent, report a maintenance issue, and communicate with the management team, all from their computer or mobile device! We are walking distance to United Regional Hospital and only minutes away from Downtown restaurants, locally owned shops and the farmers market. Plus, we are less than 10 minutes from Sheppard Air Force Base. We welcome you to come be a part of our community!

**For quickest responses to inquiries and to apply, please email shelley@aom-e.com**

Newly renovated units with new refrigerator, stove, ac unit, and blinds for only $550/mo. All bills paid!!
*****On-Site Laundry Facility for tenants opening May 2020*****

Applicant Process & Screening Requirements:
-Submit an online application
-Satisfactory Credit and Criminal Background check**
-Satisfactory reference checks
-Verification of employment/income

A $15 processing fee will be charged to cover cost of background/criminal screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 8th Street - 203 have any available units?
1701 8th Street - 203 has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1701 8th Street - 203 have?
Some of 1701 8th Street - 203's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 8th Street - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 8th Street - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 8th Street - 203 pet-friendly?
No, 1701 8th Street - 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita Falls.
Does 1701 8th Street - 203 offer parking?
No, 1701 8th Street - 203 does not offer parking.
Does 1701 8th Street - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 8th Street - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 8th Street - 203 have a pool?
No, 1701 8th Street - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 8th Street - 203 have accessible units?
No, 1701 8th Street - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 8th Street - 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 8th Street - 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 8th Street - 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1701 8th Street - 203 has units with air conditioning.
