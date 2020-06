Amenities

Cute 1 bedroom loft type apartment, the living room and kitchen are downstairs and the bedroom is upstairs.

stove and refrigerator are provided.

Rent is $600 a month for all bill paid option. Deposit is $150. Application fee is $30 for everyone over 18 or $40 for married couples Call 940-285-5287 apply online at www.mimsproperty.com or in our office. . Sorry no pets