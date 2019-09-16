All apartments in West University Place
Last updated September 16 2019

6740 Vanderbilt St

6740 Vanderbilt Street · No Longer Available
Location

6740 Vanderbilt Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom home! - Fabulous West University, two story Townhome in a quiet complex! Single family feel with large patio. Soaring ceiling and lots of windows for natural light. Windows have additional glass covers to block out exterior noise. Open floor plan overlooks the patio and front courtyard. Newer flooring and paint, built-ins, two-story brick fireplace are all sure to fit your every need! The kitchen features granite, loads of cabinets, large breakfast area that looks onto patio and lots of counter space. Huge master suite. The bathroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower. Nice sized secondary rooms featuring many updates. Washer dryer and fridge stay. No pets.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 Vanderbilt St have any available units?
6740 Vanderbilt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 6740 Vanderbilt St have?
Some of 6740 Vanderbilt St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6740 Vanderbilt St currently offering any rent specials?
6740 Vanderbilt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 Vanderbilt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6740 Vanderbilt St is pet friendly.
Does 6740 Vanderbilt St offer parking?
No, 6740 Vanderbilt St does not offer parking.
Does 6740 Vanderbilt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6740 Vanderbilt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 Vanderbilt St have a pool?
No, 6740 Vanderbilt St does not have a pool.
Does 6740 Vanderbilt St have accessible units?
No, 6740 Vanderbilt St does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 Vanderbilt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6740 Vanderbilt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6740 Vanderbilt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6740 Vanderbilt St does not have units with air conditioning.

