6740 Vanderbilt St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom home! - Fabulous West University, two story Townhome in a quiet complex! Single family feel with large patio. Soaring ceiling and lots of windows for natural light. Windows have additional glass covers to block out exterior noise. Open floor plan overlooks the patio and front courtyard. Newer flooring and paint, built-ins, two-story brick fireplace are all sure to fit your every need! The kitchen features granite, loads of cabinets, large breakfast area that looks onto patio and lots of counter space. Huge master suite. The bathroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower. Nice sized secondary rooms featuring many updates. Washer dryer and fridge stay. No pets.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000545)