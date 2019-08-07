All apartments in West University Place
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:39 AM

6721 Belmont Street

6721 Belmont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6721 Belmont Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Corner two-story townhome in West University Place. Home has first-floor living. Upstairs has three large bedrooms, two baths, and utility room. Master has the tub and a separate shower. Two car attached garage in the back with extra parking. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Washer, dryer, fridge and lawn maintenance included. Well maintained, convenient location, two-car garage, access to West U Colonial Pool, recreation center, and a nice landlord. Zoned to West University Elementary. NO FLOODING. AVAILABLE 9/1/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Belmont Street have any available units?
6721 Belmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 6721 Belmont Street have?
Some of 6721 Belmont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Belmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Belmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Belmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 6721 Belmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 6721 Belmont Street offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Belmont Street offers parking.
Does 6721 Belmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6721 Belmont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Belmont Street have a pool?
Yes, 6721 Belmont Street has a pool.
Does 6721 Belmont Street have accessible units?
No, 6721 Belmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Belmont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6721 Belmont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6721 Belmont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6721 Belmont Street does not have units with air conditioning.

