6721 Belmont Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Corner two-story townhome in West University Place. Home has first-floor living. Upstairs has three large bedrooms, two baths, and utility room. Master has the tub and a separate shower. Two car attached garage in the back with extra parking. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Washer, dryer, fridge and lawn maintenance included. Well maintained, convenient location, two-car garage, access to West U Colonial Pool, recreation center, and a nice landlord. Zoned to West University Elementary. NO FLOODING. AVAILABLE 9/1/2019.