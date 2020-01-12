3921 Tennyson Street

Amenities

Elegant custom-built West U home blends classic interiors with lots of windows for great natural light. House/cabinets freshly painted. Two-story foyer. Open concept floor plan. Remodeled master bath - crisp and restful with marble and white quartz counters. Rich hardwoods in all rooms. Gas fireplace and built-ins in the family room. Kitchen has a gas range, Sub-Zero fridge, breakfast room, and bar. Generous study and formal dining. Tranquil master in back. Tankless water heater. Backyard with large patio. Fabulous location - you get to walk everywhere! Just a few blocks from the West U Elementary, Wallin Field, multiple parks, Colonial Pool, Little Matts, Tinys No 5 & Milk & Cookies. No flooding. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER INCLUDED. READY FOR MOVE-IN.