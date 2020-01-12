All apartments in West University Place
Last updated January 12 2020 at 4:50 PM

3921 Tennyson Street

3921 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Tennyson Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Elegant custom-built West U home blends classic interiors with lots of windows for great natural light. House/cabinets freshly painted. Two-story foyer. Open concept floor plan. Remodeled master bath - crisp and restful with marble and white quartz counters. Rich hardwoods in all rooms. Gas fireplace and built-ins in the family room. Kitchen has a gas range, Sub-Zero fridge, breakfast room, and bar. Generous study and formal dining. Tranquil master in back. Tankless water heater. Backyard with large patio. Fabulous location - you get to walk everywhere! Just a few blocks from the West U Elementary, Wallin Field, multiple parks, Colonial Pool, Little Matts, Tinys No 5 & Milk & Cookies. No flooding. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER INCLUDED. READY FOR MOVE-IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Tennyson Street have any available units?
3921 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 3921 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 3921 Tennyson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Tennyson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 3921 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 3921 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 Tennyson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Tennyson Street have a pool?
Yes, 3921 Tennyson Street has a pool.
Does 3921 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3921 Tennyson Street has accessible units.
Does 3921 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 Tennyson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3921 Tennyson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3921 Tennyson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

