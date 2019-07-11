All apartments in West University Place
Home
/
West University Place, TX
/
3903 Tennyson Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:49 PM

3903 Tennyson Street

3903 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3903 Tennyson Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Recent (2006*) traditional 4 bedroom/3.5 baths plus mud room and game room by Scheffer & Associates remodeled 2010-2011* on 11,720 SF LOT/HCAD. Elegant features include groin vault ceiling in Dining Room; hardwood floors, extensive mill work & custom paint; Living Room and Study opened into a large Living Room (27 x 12). Family Room with fireplace opens to gourmet island Kitchen with Thermador professional gas range and Breakfast Room. Master suite (up) with two large walk in closets, wall of windows and spa inspired bath! Bedrooms two and three with hardwood floors, walk in closets and Hollywood bath. Bedroom 4 with built in desk, walk in closet and en suite bath. Game Room with large closet and built in entertainment center. Fabulous Laundry Room with soaking sink, broom closet and HUGE storage closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 Tennyson Street have any available units?
3903 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 3903 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 3903 Tennyson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3903 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3903 Tennyson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 3903 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3903 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 3903 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 Tennyson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 3903 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3903 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 3903 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3903 Tennyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3903 Tennyson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3903 Tennyson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

