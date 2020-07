Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful home! Vacant and ready for you. The home was updated in 2017 with a new HVAC system, double pane windows, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms and more! There is a two car garage plus a long double wide drive way with porte-cochere. Large master suite with two walk in closets and pretty views of the backyard. The home is light and bright with a large back yard. Generous storage throughout.