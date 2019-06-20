3016 Lafayette

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f55a9b8018 ---- Come and see this charming, one story, tradition home with updates! Close to Rice Village in a desirable area of West University. Beautiful hardwoods throughout give the home classic feel. Kitchen boasts maple cabinets and loads of counter space. Stainless steel appliances and tile counters. Nice sized guest rooms and neutral paint. The backyard features a spacious large deck, perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today via ShowMojo.com. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Hardwoods Outdoor Deck Stainless Appliances Tile Counters West University