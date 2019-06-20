All apartments in West University Place
Find more places like 3016 Lafayette.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West University Place, TX
/
3016 Lafayette
Last updated June 20 2019 at 1:36 PM

3016 Lafayette

3016 Lafayette St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3016 Lafayette St, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f55a9b8018 ---- Come and see this charming, one story, tradition home with updates! Close to Rice Village in a desirable area of West University. Beautiful hardwoods throughout give the home classic feel. Kitchen boasts maple cabinets and loads of counter space. Stainless steel appliances and tile counters. Nice sized guest rooms and neutral paint. The backyard features a spacious large deck, perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today via ShowMojo.com. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Hardwoods Outdoor Deck Stainless Appliances Tile Counters West University

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Lafayette have any available units?
3016 Lafayette doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
Is 3016 Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Lafayette pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Lafayette is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Lafayette offer parking?
No, 3016 Lafayette does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Lafayette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Lafayette have a pool?
No, 3016 Lafayette does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Lafayette have accessible units?
No, 3016 Lafayette does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Lafayette does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 Lafayette have units with air conditioning?
No, 3016 Lafayette does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXManvel, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TXFriendswood, TXRichmond, TX
Channelview, TXPecan Grove, TXDeer Park, TXCinco Ranch, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TXTomball, TXDickinson, TXCrosby, TXSeabrook, TXHitchcock, TXDayton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine