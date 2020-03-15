2815 Albans Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Wonderful Stucco Custom Built Richmark Home - 4 bed, 4/1 bath, large 2 car garage with off street parking in one of the most fabulous streets in West University! This home offers a great outdoor living area with pool, spa, covered patio & green space. This is a fantastic location to be able to Walk to Colonial, Wier Park, minutes drive to Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Rice Village. This home boasts open plan living, lots of natural light throughout, gorgeous hard wood floors, wonderful chef's kitchen with high end SS appliances, Wolf 6 burner stove with double ovens, beautiful marble, granite & quart counters through out the kitchen & bathrooms, 2 x studies, large dining room, huge media room, wet bar. Long term lease preferred. Some furniture negotiable to be left, washer, dryer pool & yard service included in the lease price. Available March 20, 2020