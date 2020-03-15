All apartments in West University Place
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:25 PM

2815 Albans Road

2815 Albans Road · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Albans Road, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Wonderful Stucco Custom Built Richmark Home - 4 bed, 4/1 bath, large 2 car garage with off street parking in one of the most fabulous streets in West University! This home offers a great outdoor living area with pool, spa, covered patio & green space. This is a fantastic location to be able to Walk to Colonial, Wier Park, minutes drive to Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Rice Village. This home boasts open plan living, lots of natural light throughout, gorgeous hard wood floors, wonderful chef's kitchen with high end SS appliances, Wolf 6 burner stove with double ovens, beautiful marble, granite & quart counters through out the kitchen & bathrooms, 2 x studies, large dining room, huge media room, wet bar. Long term lease preferred. Some furniture negotiable to be left, washer, dryer pool & yard service included in the lease price. Available March 20, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Albans Road have any available units?
2815 Albans Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 2815 Albans Road have?
Some of 2815 Albans Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Albans Road currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Albans Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Albans Road pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Albans Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 2815 Albans Road offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Albans Road offers parking.
Does 2815 Albans Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Albans Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Albans Road have a pool?
Yes, 2815 Albans Road has a pool.
Does 2815 Albans Road have accessible units?
No, 2815 Albans Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Albans Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Albans Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 Albans Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 Albans Road does not have units with air conditioning.

