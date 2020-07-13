/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
51 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Odessa, TX
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6605 W Blair St # 4 4
6605 West Blair Street, West Odessa, TX
Studio
$500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RV space with carport $500 a month - Property Id: 312091 RV space with carport is Located in a quiet residential area. 30 or 50 amp. Has a storage building. All utilities paid which include electric, water, sewer, and trash dumpster.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5501 N Seward Ave
5501 N Seward Ave, West Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Lease - 5501 Seward, Odessa Tx - The complete package 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished and all bills paid 2500 month with wifi (RLNE5834856)
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
405 Desert Flower
405 Desert Flower, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1732 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Odessa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.
Results within 1 mile of West Odessa
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2229 Oleander
2229 Oleander Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2229 Oleander - 2229 Oleander is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq ft. Home has vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, Central Air/Heat, covered patio and fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of West Odessa
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
The Paddocks
2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments! You work hard. You should live easy.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
High Plains
3727 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1034 sqft
If you’re moving to the area or just across town, High Plains Apartment Homes is worth exploring.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3007 Henderson Ave
3007 Henderson Avenue, Odessa, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN ODESSA - 2/1 Beautiful neighborhood, Close to Sam Houston, Bowie Jr High, Permian High school. Come see this updated, Total Remodel. Just waiting for you and your family. (RLNE5823492)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 N Kelly Ave
1320 North Kelley Avenue, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2249 sqft
IN PROGRESS - (RLNE5451937)
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1612 E Everglade Ave
1612 East Everglade Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
$35 Application fee for everyone 18 years and older. Pets depend on size and breed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
8807 Pica Ave
8807 Pica Ct, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Nice & spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home available FOR LEASE! Appliances included. Pets may be allowed with $500 pet deposit. $45 application fee for anyone over 18.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 Dixie #D
1501 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
For Lease - 1501 Dixie Apt D - 1501 Dixie Apt. D. 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Gas included Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 E 29th
305 East 29th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
For Lease - 305 E 29th - Close to shopping and schools, completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath, wall heater for heat and window unites for cooling, fenced yard (RLNE5870049)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 Clifford St.
1218 Clifford Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
1218 Clifford Street - Charming 2 bed 1 bath home directly across the street from Zavala Elementary. Original hardwood floors and metal cabinets. Great sized corner lot with carport. (RLNE5659080)
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5614 Ector Ave
5614 Ector Avenue, Ector County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Super cute home ready to move in! Internet & trash included! House is on a water well & septic system - Just turn your electricity on and move in! Pets accepted
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1804 E 14th St
1804 East 14th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location. All appliances included. Large yard. Deposit equals to one month's rent. Pets ok with a non-refundable deposit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1116 Smith Street
1116 Smith Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Very cute house in established neighborhood in Odessa. Includes refrigerator and stove. Hardwood floors kitchen has wood cabinets that give it a really country feel.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012
1012 Limestone Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1300.00/mo.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2302 East 11th St - 2302
2302 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard,washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2112 Cumberland
2112 Cumberland Road, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2112 Cumberland - For Lease - Centrally located in Odessa, home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas. Home is compete with central heat and air, fenced in backyard and storage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 N Dixie #A
1501 North Dixie Boulevard, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
1501 Dixie Apt/ A - 1501 Dixie A is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in a quadraplex. Centrally located in Odessa. Water and gas is included. Window AC/Heat.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2005 Beverly St.
2005 Beverly Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1148 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN ODESSA - This property is available for now and is ready for move-in today. Huge Backyard Remodeled 4 Bed 1 Bath (RLNE5709565)
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2761 Keystone Dr.
2761 Keystone Drive, Odessa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
2761 Keystone Dr. Available 07/17/20 IN-PROGRESS - RECENTLY REMODELED HUGE HOUSE! WITH 5 BEDROOMS (RLNE5709645)
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1003 North Grandview Avenue - 1003
1003 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.