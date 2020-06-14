Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

42 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Odessa, TX

Finding an apartment in West Odessa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5501 N Seward Ave
5501 N Seward Ave, West Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
For Lease - 5501 Seward, Odessa Tx - The complete package 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished and all bills paid 2500 month with wifi (RLNE5834856)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
405 Desert Flower
405 Desert Flower, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1732 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Odessa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.
Results within 1 mile of West Odessa

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1813 w 31st
1813 West 31st Street, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
79764 - (RLNE4221383)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2229 Oleander
2229 Oleander Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2229 Oleander - 2229 Oleander is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq ft. Home has vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, Central Air/Heat, covered patio and fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of West Odessa
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
15 Units Available
The Paddocks
2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments! You work hard. You should live easy.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1501 N Dixie #A
1501 North Dixie Boulevard, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
1501 Dixie Apt/ A - 1501 Dixie A is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in a quadraplex. Centrally located in Odessa. Water and gas is included. Window AC/Heat.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3807 Mayer
3807 Mayer Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
For Lease - 3807 Mayer - 3807 Mayer is a stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished corporate rental. Great location centrally located in Odessa. Utilities included in lease contract.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2005 Beverly St.
2005 Beverly Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1148 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN ODESSA - This property is available for now and is ready for move-in today. Huge Backyard Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath (RLNE5709565)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2761 Keystone Dr.
2761 Keystone Drive, Odessa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
IN-PROGRESS - (RLNE5709645)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 E 18th
803 East 18th Street, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
For Lease - 803 e 18th Odessa, TX - 2.5 Bedroom 1 Bath 1200 sqft home with a deck and a spacious, fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light throughout the house.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1218 Clifford St.
1218 Clifford Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
1218 Clifford St. Available 06/17/20 1218 Clifford Street - Cute home (RLNE5659080)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1501 Dixie #D
1501 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
For Lease - 1501 Dixie Apt D - 1501 Dixie Apt. D. 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Gas included Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3007 Henderson Ave
3007 Henderson Avenue, Odessa, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN ODESSA - 2/1 Beautiful neighborhood, Close to Sam Houston, Bowie Jr High, Permian High school. Come see this updated, Total Remodel. Just waiting for you and your family. (RLNE5823492)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2112 Cumberland
2112 Cumberland Road, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2112 Cumberland - For Lease - Centrally located in Odessa, home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas. Home is compete with central heat and air, fenced in backyard and storage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Everglade Ave
1416 East Everglade Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
$35 Application fee for everyone 18 years and older. Pets depend on size and breed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Dawn Ave
3615 Dawn Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Permian High School. 12-month lease. Pets may be allowed with a deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8807 Pica Ave
8807 Pica Ct, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Nice & spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home available FOR LEASE! Appliances included. Pets may be allowed with $500 pet deposit. $45 application fee for anyone over 18.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
3819 Englewood Circle
3819 Englewood Cir, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
850 sqft
1 Month Free! Tel: 432-897-0555

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2302 East 11th St - 2302
2302 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard,washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1003 North Grandview Avenue - 1003
1003 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2311 Beverly St - 2311
2311 Beverly St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
670 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1100.00/mo.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
4245 Redbud Ave
4245 Redbud Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
Perfect family home, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a half bath. Recent updates inside and out. Hardwood floor in main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Garage and laundry room are vented for heating and cooling.
Results within 10 miles of West Odessa
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$799
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Odessa, TX

Finding an apartment in West Odessa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

