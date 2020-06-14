65 Apartments for rent in Texas City, TX with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
$
43 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1078 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
3 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Texas City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
26 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
27 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central City
9 Units Available
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
892 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Constellation Pointe
12 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:17am
University of Texas Medical Branch
17 Units Available
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
22 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Lindale
51 Units Available
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Campeche Cove
20 Units Available
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1466 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
11 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central City
8 Units Available
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
900 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Offatts Bayou
48 Units Available
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
980 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
City Guide for Texas City, TX

Having trouble with Craigslist Texas City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Welcome to Texas City! Located on Galveston Bay about an hour outside of Houston, this small city is an industrial hub with plenty in the way of apartment rentals. So, let’s get looking!

Texas City has a strong economy depending largely on shipping in the port and the booming petrochemical industry. It’s also located close to both Houston and Galveston, so you can find a more diverse array of jobs, entertainment, dining and restaurants close by. Like many east Texas cities, residents love outdoor recreation, so you’ll enjoy plenty of fishing and hunting at many of the area’s lakes and nature preserves. Though it’s located fairly close to Houston, the longer distance has put it outside of much of the city’s sprawl. While this means that you may not be as close to chain shopping centers, malls and dining, it does give you more in terms of varied entertainment and well-preserved nature.

Many of Texas City’s most desirable apartment rentals are located on the north portion of the bay, close to the Moses Lake Nature Preserve. Here you’ll find developments in rental homes and condominiums with lovely views of the nicer, less industrially developed portions of Galveston Bay. Two bedrooms here generally range from $700-$900 a month.

Away from the Bay you’ll find smatterings of apartment rentals in newer and older developments just west of the city center. The area around Emmett F. Lowry Expressway has a number of apartments for rent, frequently in buildings with clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. These buildings tend to offer rentals ranging from $500-$700 per month.

Predictably, there will be several rentals of studio apartments, efficiencies and shares further out west near the College of the Mainland. Two bedrooms here range from $500-$700.

As an outdoorsy town, Texas City rentals are pretty pet friendly. Some apartments may have restrictions on the size or number of pets, or require an additional deposit, but overall you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a home for your four-legged friends.

You’ll be sure to enjoy your new home in the Lone Star State. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Texas City, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Texas City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

