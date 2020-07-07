All apartments in Texas City
1230 2nd Ave N.

1230 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1230 2nd Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Chelsea Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
1230 2nd Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

This duplex is located in heart of Texas City. Just under 800 sq ft, this 2-story has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fenced backyard with mature trees to provide lots of shade. Gas range, Fridge, and washer and dryer included. Easy to get to shopping and schools- Texas City ISD and College of the Mainland. No Pets Allowed
Lease $800.00 monthly and $800.00 deposit.
Call or text me at 281-344-2995.
Email rentals@bornagainproperties.com
1230 2nd Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

This duplex is located in Chelsea Manor area of Texas City. Just under 1000 sq ft, it has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fenced backyard, and is in the heart of Texas City. Easy to get to shopping and schools- Texas City ISD and College of the Mainland.
Lease $800.00 monthly and $800.00 deposit.
Call or text me at 281-344-2995

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 2nd Ave N. have any available units?
1230 2nd Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 2nd Ave N. have?
Some of 1230 2nd Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 2nd Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
1230 2nd Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 2nd Ave N. pet-friendly?
No, 1230 2nd Ave N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 1230 2nd Ave N. offer parking?
No, 1230 2nd Ave N. does not offer parking.
Does 1230 2nd Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 2nd Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 2nd Ave N. have a pool?
No, 1230 2nd Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 1230 2nd Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 1230 2nd Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 2nd Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 2nd Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.

