Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Comfortable two story three bedroom home two blocks from Tarleton State University, Stephenville Texas. Newly painted outside and some new paint inside. Original hardwood floors through out. New dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. This home is close to restaurants, shopping, and doctors. It is in walking distance of Tarleton State University.