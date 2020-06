Amenities

Queen Isabella Causeway to 410 Padre Blvd Suite 104 Coastal, Captive, Traffic and Lucrative Desired Space features 5,355 sf of multiple models for the new business entrepreneur There is a diverse and One Of A KInd-OPTION of 10 UNITS space available area size range approx. 1900 to 5355 sq.ft... Business Commercial sample of plans and design are welcome to review to maximize your market indoors at 410 Plaza Mall Center. Tenant Liability Ins. Required. See example plat photo and plan to creative concepts. The commercial lease options available are largely dependent on the size and layout of the space. New Business and Entrepreneurs / tenant built out improvements are open to consideration with business plan profile summary