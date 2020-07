Amenities

Don't keep your business a secret-Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year. 2500 square feet on the 1st floor. Large store front windows are perfect to display your product. Plenty of parking. Located on the main Boulevard of South Padre Island. Restaurants & hotels adjacent. 1 block from the beach. Rent includes trash, water and sewer. Owner may consider sub dividing space.