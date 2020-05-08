All apartments in South Padre Island
South Padre Island, TX
107 Harbor Dr.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:54 AM

107 Harbor Dr.

107 East Harbor Street · (956) 500-0507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 East Harbor Street, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
RESERVE THE SUMMER PEAK - GO Coastal JUNE JULY AUGUST Lease Available - Top Level Condo..Excellent Location! Approximately 400 feet to beach access & Margaritas Beach Bar & Grill. CONVENIENT to CVS pharmacy, restaurants, shopping, entertainment; Eat Drink, Vacation with your family; friends; co-workers, only a few steps to Relax, Revive and Repeat Island marvel activities (day & night). : The Property consists of 4 condos available to lease 2 bed/2 bath, Furnished, High Ceiling, Open Master Bedroom, Back Yard, POOL, Utilities, (cap $100) ALL Condos are MOVE IN READY for the Welcome to Winter Guests, Business Traveler, Relocating,. $3000 month to month - HURRY NOW!! RESERVE 3 months SPECIAL PROMOTION - AVAILABLE TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Harbor Dr. have any available units?
107 Harbor Dr. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Harbor Dr. have?
Some of 107 Harbor Dr.'s amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Harbor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
107 Harbor Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Harbor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 107 Harbor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Padre Island.
Does 107 Harbor Dr. offer parking?
No, 107 Harbor Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 107 Harbor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Harbor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Harbor Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 107 Harbor Dr. has a pool.
Does 107 Harbor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 107 Harbor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Harbor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Harbor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Harbor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Harbor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
