in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Move in ready! This home is FURNISHED and includes landscape and pool maintenance. Meticulously maintained. Excellent floor plan and back yard setting for entertaining friends and family! Covered front and back patios. Private backyard setting. Desirable Greenbelt behind this location. Short drive to Hughes Landing, The Pavillion, Town Center, Waterway Square and all the other fine amenities The Woodlands and Shenandoah has to offer! Come home and relax.