Home
/
Shenandoah, TX
/
503 Shenandoah Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:38 PM

503 Shenandoah Drive

503 Shenandoah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 Shenandoah Drive, Shenandoah, TX 77381
Shenandoah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great Lease opportunity located in the small quiet town of Shenandoah. This single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has an over-sized lot with a 2 car detached garage. Features include engineered wood & tile floors. Formal dining with large windows. Stainless steel appliances & new refrigerator in kitchen with an eat-in breakfast area. Large den with vaulted exposed beam ceiling & gas log fireplace. Master has his/her closets & tiled shower in bath. 3 bedrooms with tile flooring and large closets. Very large back yard with patio. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
503 Shenandoah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shenandoah, TX.
What amenities does 503 Shenandoah Drive have?
Some of 503 Shenandoah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Shenandoah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shenandoah.
Does 503 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 503 Shenandoah Drive offers parking.
Does 503 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Shenandoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
No, 503 Shenandoah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 503 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 503 Shenandoah Drive has accessible units.
Does 503 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Shenandoah Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Shenandoah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Shenandoah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

