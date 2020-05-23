503 Shenandoah Drive

Amenities

Great Lease opportunity located in the small quiet town of Shenandoah. This single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has an over-sized lot with a 2 car detached garage. Features include engineered wood & tile floors. Formal dining with large windows. Stainless steel appliances & new refrigerator in kitchen with an eat-in breakfast area. Large den with vaulted exposed beam ceiling & gas log fireplace. Master has his/her closets & tiled shower in bath. 3 bedrooms with tile flooring and large closets. Very large back yard with patio. This one will go fast!