68 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX with gym
Seabrook is one of the most scenic cities along the Gulf Coast of Texas! No seriously, it is actually certified as such! Out of 1200 Texas towns, this little gem was awarded and certified as one out of seven Scenic Cities now listed within the state. This is no surprise to locals however, who just grin and nod with the knowledge of just how true that title really is!
Seabrook is a city of 21.3 square miles of wetlands and waterways, 5.7 square miles of which is dry land. Seabrook lies along one of the largest migratory paths in North America for bird populations. Because of this, the city of Seabrook is actually a designated bird sanctuary. Located in Harris County, southeast of Houston with a population of 12,433 as of the 2012 census, a full eight miles of trails wind from Hammer Street over to Galveston Bay. Holy jogging trails, Batman! Since its inception back in 1961, this beautiful little city has become home to not only the seafood industry, but chemical and oil industries as well as NASA. As intimidating or environmentally unfriendly as those industries might sound, a surprising harmony has been achieved as the city and its local industries work together to remain environmentally proactive and safe. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Seabrook renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.