Apartment List
/
TX
/
seabrook
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:01 PM

68 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Seabrook renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Pelican Reef
3802 E Nasa Pkwy, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location just off Nasa Parkway near Kemah Boardwalk. Recently improved interiors include framed mirrors, tubs/showers, kitchen pantries and disposals, and spacious walk-in closets. BBQ facilities for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Seabrook
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
26 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
27 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
Clear Lake
26 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Constellation Pointe
12 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
22 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$812
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$893
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Clear Lake
41 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Webster
24 Units Available
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1146 sqft
Fitness center with free weights and kettlebells. Half a dozen pools with options like water volleyball. Poolside shaded cabanas and tanning deck. Fenced pet park with agility equipment. Wood-style flooring and ceramic tile in homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Clear Lake
16 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,505
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
11 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
City Guide for Seabrook, TX

Seabrook is one of the most scenic cities along the Gulf Coast of Texas! No seriously, it is actually certified as such! Out of 1200 Texas towns, this little gem was awarded and certified as one out of seven Scenic Cities now listed within the state. This is no surprise to locals however, who just grin and nod with the knowledge of just how true that title really is!

Seabrook is a city of 21.3 square miles of wetlands and waterways, 5.7 square miles of which is dry land. Seabrook lies along one of the largest migratory paths in North America for bird populations. Because of this, the city of Seabrook is actually a designated bird sanctuary. Located in Harris County, southeast of Houston with a population of 12,433 as of the 2012 census, a full eight miles of trails wind from Hammer Street over to Galveston Bay. Holy jogging trails, Batman! Since its inception back in 1961, this beautiful little city has become home to not only the seafood industry, but chemical and oil industries as well as NASA. As intimidating or environmentally unfriendly as those industries might sound, a surprising harmony has been achieved as the city and its local industries work together to remain environmentally proactive and safe. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Seabrook, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Seabrook renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Seabrook 1 BedroomsSeabrook 2 BedroomsSeabrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeabrook 3 BedroomsSeabrook Accessible ApartmentsSeabrook Apartments under $800
Seabrook Apartments with BalconySeabrook Apartments with GarageSeabrook Apartments with GymSeabrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeabrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Seabrook Apartments with ParkingSeabrook Apartments with PoolSeabrook Apartments with Washer-DryerSeabrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeabrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine