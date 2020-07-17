3132 Silver Saddle Drive

Amenities
3132 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village.
3 Bedroom
2 Bath
2 car Garage with opener
(2 car max at this property)
Single Family Home
Midway ISD
Privacy fenced backyard
Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
Scored and Stained Concrete Floors throughout - no carpet
Energy Star Approved with Spray Foam insulation in the attic
Wood burning fireplace
Large Kitchen includes:
Granite counter tops, Custom cabinets with wine rack, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Garbage Disposal, Pantry
Washer/Dryer Hookups in separate utility room
Covered back patio
12 month lease for $1695/month
$1000 Security Deposit
$45 application fee per adult
Non-smoking property
Only dogs and cats are permitted within the PVM Properties pet guidelines. $350 per animal pet deposit. Restrictions apply. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. More information is listed on our application.
SCHEDULE SHOWING:
Properties are shown by appointment only:
To schedule a showing visit our website https://www.rentpvm.com/vacancies click the View Details button on the property you would like to look at and then click Schedule Showing.
APPLY ONLINE:
To submit an application visit our website https://www.rentpvm.com/vacancies and click Apply Now.
Managed by: PVM Properties LLC
(RLNE5917347)