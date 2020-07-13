Apartment List
TX
/
richmond
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 PM

16 Apartments under $900 for rent in Richmond, TX

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
4 Units Available
Richmond House
402 S 11th St, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1044 sqft
Great central location in Richmond close to shops, schools and restaurants. Spacious floor plans with washer/dryer in unit, fully equipped kitchens and spacious walk-in closets. Manicured grounds. Twenty-four-hour emergency maintenance available.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
8 Units Available
Westwood Village
1217 Westwood Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
900 sqft
Granite countertops, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies. Dog and cat friendly. Clubhouse and gym. Tenants have access to pool, outdoor living space with pergola and playground.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
987 sqft
In the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, these apartment homes feature a pool, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers. Convenient to Highways 36 and 59.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
4 Units Available
Brookmore Hollow
810 Brooks Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
849 sqft
Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplace and ceiling fans. Fenced-in pool area with dual pergolas for shade and relaxing. Community BBQ/grill and picnic area. Fitness center equipped with treadmills and stationary bike.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Bayou Bend Apartments
2901 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters with easy access to US 59 and Highway 36. Community has two pools, assigned parking, and emergency maintenance. Units feature ice makers, outside storage, and spacious walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:10pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
$735
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Memorial Parkway
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1133 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1041 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
8 Units Available
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
953 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sedona in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
12 Units Available
Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1102 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, deck, and volleyball. Apartments include private patios or balconies, ceramic tile entries, and large walk-in closets. Located close to George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1023 sqft
The Place at Green Trails Apartments in Katy, Texas, offer affordable and modern apartment living. Patios and balconies and a resort pool make living here easy.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
20 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1394 sqft
Modern apartments with wood floors, mosaic tile backsplashes, full-size washer/dryer and large closets. Community has an oasis pool, fitness center and professional management on-site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1266 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.

July 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Richmond rents increased over the past month

Richmond rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Richmond over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Richmond, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Richmond fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

