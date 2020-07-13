/
apartments with pool
203 Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
23 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
8 Units Available
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1070 sqft
Welcome to the 32Ten on the BLVD Apartments. How home should feel! At 32Ten on the Blvd, we work to provide our residents with more than just a home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
Results within 1 mile of Richland Hills
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$724
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$798
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,309
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Richland Hills
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
11 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,369
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
52 Units Available
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
978 sqft
Active living with 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Fast access to Highway 121/Airport Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
30 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
203 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Valentine Oaks
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
8 Units Available
Ryanwood
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
35 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
8 Units Available
Harmony Hills
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1196 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,963
1388 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
River Trails
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Fairway Bend
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
