Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

A very impressive place to call home! Spotless and Ready! This home even has its own landscaping at no extra charge to you! You water, we do the rest! Isolated Master Suite with a large walk-in closet. Granite on all counter surfaces, nice covered patio facing the East, so you can enjoy during the summer! Canyon ISD Schools.