11001 Looby

AVAILABLE LEASE PROPERTY: 4/3/3 2400 sq ft new Construction. Available 10-15-2020 $2,500.00 monthly



Please call or text Rick Looby at 806-236-3090 for detailed information or to arrange to view a home.



Visit https://www.rickloobyhomes.com/available to see more!



You and your family will enjoy all the great Rick Looby Homes amenities included with every property within this unique and family-friendly community.



Come see our beautiful energy efficient lease homes with the best sunset views in town! You won't believe the lifestyle you can afford with a Sunset Acres lease home. Contact Rick Looby at (806) 236-3090 for details and showing. This property won't last long!



COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Private playground, Baseball field, Soccer field, Football field, Volleyball. Isolated outdoor sunning area, Kids petting zoo, Book exchange little library, Splash pad coming soon!



COMMUNITY CENTER: Game room with pool table, skeeball, air hockey Satellite TVs, Movie room, Kitchen, Bathroom, Closed in patio, Private event rental, Full basement, and a storm shelter!



PROPERTY AMENITIES: 4 bedroom plan, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage, 2000 Sq.Ft. Central A/C and Heat, Fireplace, Window treatments, Stove, Microwave, Garbage disposal. Featuring 1 acre lots with sod and sprinkler systems. Privacy fence, Front yard maintenance, Well and septic – no water bills!



RICK LOOBY HOMES ANNUAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS: Summer pond parties, Easter pictures with the Easter bunny, 4th of July cookout with a firework show, and live bands, Thanksgiving turkeys for each home, Christmas pictures with Santa Claus!



SUNSET LIMO – Rick Looby Homes has it’s own 20 passenger H2 Hummer Limo, that is offered and available to all tenants at Sunset Acres for $50.00 hourly.