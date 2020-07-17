All apartments in Randall County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

11001 Looby

11001 Looby Lane · (806) 236-3090
Location

11001 Looby Lane, Randall County, TX 79124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Oct 15

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool table
garage
new construction
volleyball court
AVAILABLE LEASE PROPERTY: 4/3/3 2400 sq ft new Construction. Available 10-15-2020 $2,500.00 monthly

Thank you for your online interest in one of our properties. We prefer to discuss viewings, status, and other questions via phone.

Please call or text Rick Looby at 806-236-3090 for detailed information or to arrange to view a home.

Visit https://www.rickloobyhomes.com/available to see more!

You and your family will enjoy all the great Rick Looby Homes amenities included with every property within this unique and family-friendly community.

Come see our beautiful energy efficient lease homes with the best sunset views in town! You won't believe the lifestyle you can afford with a Sunset Acres lease home. Contact Rick Looby at (806) 236-3090 for details and showing. This property won't last long!

COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Private playground, Baseball field, Soccer field, Football field, Volleyball. Isolated outdoor sunning area, Kids petting zoo, Book exchange little library, Splash pad coming soon!

COMMUNITY CENTER: Game room with pool table, skeeball, air hockey Satellite TVs, Movie room, Kitchen, Bathroom, Closed in patio, Private event rental, Full basement, and a storm shelter!

PROPERTY AMENITIES: 4 bedroom plan, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage, 2000 Sq.Ft. Central A/C and Heat, Fireplace, Window treatments, Stove, Microwave, Garbage disposal. Featuring 1 acre lots with sod and sprinkler systems. Privacy fence, Front yard maintenance, Well and septic – no water bills!

RICK LOOBY HOMES ANNUAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS: Summer pond parties, Easter pictures with the Easter bunny, 4th of July cookout with a firework show, and live bands, Thanksgiving turkeys for each home, Christmas pictures with Santa Claus!

SUNSET LIMO – Rick Looby Homes has it’s own 20 passenger H2 Hummer Limo, that is offered and available to all tenants at Sunset Acres for $50.00 hourly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 Looby have any available units?
11001 Looby has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11001 Looby have?
Some of 11001 Looby's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11001 Looby currently offering any rent specials?
11001 Looby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 Looby pet-friendly?
Yes, 11001 Looby is pet friendly.
Does 11001 Looby offer parking?
Yes, 11001 Looby offers parking.
Does 11001 Looby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11001 Looby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 Looby have a pool?
No, 11001 Looby does not have a pool.
Does 11001 Looby have accessible units?
No, 11001 Looby does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 Looby have units with dishwashers?
No, 11001 Looby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11001 Looby have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11001 Looby has units with air conditioning.
