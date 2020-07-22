/
moore county
9 Apartments for rent in Moore County, TX📍
1 Unit Available
1312 BRUCE AVE APT 46
1312 Bruce Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
604 sqft
1312 BRUCE AVE APT #46 - Property Id: 76888 806-922-7221 806-935-3722 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.
1 Unit Available
1305 S. MADDOX AVE 15
1305 S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
779 sqft
1301 MADDOX - Property Id: 70352 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.
1 Unit Available
1317 maddox ave
1317 S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
779 sqft
1317 maddox - Property Id: 69425 Email- jasmineapts2@gmail.com phone -806-935-3722 PET FRIENDLY QUIET COMMUNITY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1317-maddox-ave-dumas-tx/69425 Property Id 69425 (RLNE5955844)
1 Unit Available
100 plum ave 15
100 Plum Avenue, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
plum - Property Id: 69738 PET FREINDLY AND QUIET COMMUNITY EMAIL- jasmineapts2@gmail.com PHONE- 806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/100-plum-ave-dumas-tx-unit-15/69738 Property Id 69738 (RLNE5952331)
1 Unit Available
1406 Est 1st ST
1406 East 1st Street, Dumas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
1140 sqft
1406 - Property Id: 69420 Email- jasmineapts2@gmail.com phone -806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1406-est-1st-st-dumas-tx/69420 Property Id 69420 (RLNE5950439)
1 Unit Available
1205 S. MADDOX AVE 33
1205 S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
JASMINE APARTMENTS maddox - Property Id: 69584 PET FRIENDLY AND QUIET COMMUNITY EMAIL -JASMINEAPTS2@GMAIL.COM OFFICE-806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1205-s.
1 Unit Available
1801 E 1ST STREET #4 4
1801 East 1st Street, Dumas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
1140 sqft
1801 E 1ST STREET #4 - Property Id: 82311 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.
1 Unit Available
1316 Bruce ave 44
1316 Bruce Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
604 sqft
MADDOX - Property Id: 69742 PET FREINDLY AND QUIET COMMUNITY EMAIL- jasmineapts2@gmail.com PHONE- 806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1316-bruce-ave-dumas-tx-unit-44/69742 Property Id 69742 (RLNE5948580)
1 Unit Available
1725 E 1st street 19
1725 East 1st Street, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1725 E 1ST STREET #19 - Property Id: 77921 806-922-7221 - 806-935-3722 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.
