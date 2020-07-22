9 Apartments for rent in Moore County, TX

1312 BRUCE AVE APT #46 - Property Id: 76888 806-922-7221 806-935-3722 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.