/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
46 Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
44 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$742
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
12 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
983 sqft
July Move In Special!!Up To One Month Free On Select Units!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1452 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
34 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1469 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
197 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
55 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1312 sqft
A gated community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Basketball courts and a resort-style pool for residents' entertainment. Within walking distance of Lake Windemere, a fully stocked, 10-acre lake.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
23 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
40 Units Available
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1472 sqft
Ready access to I-45 and close to Lents Family Park East and Forest Oaks Park. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, extra storage and fireplace. Residents have access to dog park, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Kingwood
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,487
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated community with monthly resident events. Property features beach-entry pool, putting green, ponds, picnic area, and more. I-45 and Hardy Toll Road nearby for easy transportation. Near Woodland Mall and the Spring Trails preserve.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Kingwood
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary kitchens, garden tubs, airy balconies, and spacious rooms. One to three bedroom apartments with W/D hook-ups. North Houston location, minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, and The Woodlands Mall. Pool, coffee bar, and playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
28 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1492 sqft
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
50 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1588 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
85 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,135
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1253 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
18 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
Similar Pages
Porter Heights 1 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPorter Heights 3 BedroomsPorter Heights Accessible Apartments
Porter Heights Apartments with BalconyPorter Heights Apartments with GaragePorter Heights Apartments with GymPorter Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPorter Heights Apartments with Move-in Specials