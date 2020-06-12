/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:09 PM
62 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
40 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$993
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
25 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Humble
25 Units Available
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1325 sqft
Bellaterra at Deerbrook Apartments is truly a unique property in Humble, TX. We offer two distinctive floor plans that cater to single residents, roommates and families.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
23 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1229 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Grogan's Mill
28 Units Available
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1279 sqft
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
East Shore
83 Units Available
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1269 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
East Shore
272 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1243 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Town Center
78 Units Available
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1199 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
56 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1224 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
28 Units Available
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Spacious and upgraded homes with hardwood floors and Roman bath tubs. Community amenities include a business center, gym and pool. Easy access to I-45. Within 30 minutes of downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Grogan's Mill
52 Units Available
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1312 sqft
A gated community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Basketball courts and a resort-style pool for residents' entertainment. Within walking distance of Lake Windemere, a fully stocked, 10-acre lake.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
930 sqft
Homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Community amenities include parking, a gym and a pool. Close to I-45. Near Hop Scholar Ale House and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
867 sqft
Come home to Mallard Creek and come home to the life of tranquility. We offer an abundance of amenities and nestled amongst beautiful native trees in the livable forest of Kingwood Texas. Mallard Creek offers the very best in urban living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Kingwood
26 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1275 sqft
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Grogan's Mill
13 Units Available
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
45 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Similar Pages
Porter Heights 1 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPorter Heights 3 BedroomsPorter Heights Accessible Apartments
Porter Heights Apartments with BalconyPorter Heights Apartments with GaragePorter Heights Apartments with GymPorter Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPorter Heights Apartments with Move-in Specials