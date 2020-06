Amenities

dishwasher carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities

Brand NEW 3/2 Beautiful Home Available NOW - Property Id: 187719



Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368)



Ready for immediate delivery, this beautiful home includes appliances and it's energy-efficient!



Act now and celebrate the holidays in your new home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187719

Property Id 187719



(RLNE5611721)