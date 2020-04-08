All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated April 8 2020 at 12:24 PM

217 La Dera Drive

217 La Dena Drive · (512) 640-0423
Location

217 La Dena Drive, Pleasant Hill, TX 75939

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! The Adams is a thoughtfully-designed 1-story plan ideal for family living, with an open kitchen with nook and great room. This home features upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood-looking tile floors in a WONDERFUL location.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,499, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,499, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 La Dera Drive have any available units?
217 La Dera Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 La Dera Drive have?
Some of 217 La Dera Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 La Dera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 La Dera Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 La Dera Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 La Dera Drive is pet friendly.
Does 217 La Dera Drive offer parking?
No, 217 La Dera Drive does not offer parking.
Does 217 La Dera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 La Dera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 La Dera Drive have a pool?
No, 217 La Dera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 La Dera Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 La Dera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 La Dera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 La Dera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 La Dera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 La Dera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
