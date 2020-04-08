217 La Dera Drive

Amenities

Available now! The Adams is a thoughtfully-designed 1-story plan ideal for family living, with an open kitchen with nook and great room. This home features upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood-looking tile floors in a WONDERFUL location.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,499, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,499, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.