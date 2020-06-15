2220 # B West 19th Street

Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with single garage - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a single car garage.

The kitchen comes with a stove, renter will need to provide the refrigerator.

It has a fenced back yard. Renter pays the electric, gas and water.

It is central heating and air.

The rent is $500.00 per month with a $300.00 security deposit.



This is a 12 month lease, NON-Smoking, ABSOLUTELY NO PET PROPERTY.



For viewing, please call Kathy at 806-293-4413.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5360362)