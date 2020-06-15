All apartments in Plainview
2220 # B West 19th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2220 # B West 19th Street

2220 W 19th St · (806) 353-2711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2220 W 19th St, Plainview, TX 79072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 # B West 19th Street · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with single garage - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a single car garage.
The kitchen comes with a stove, renter will need to provide the refrigerator.
It has a fenced back yard. Renter pays the electric, gas and water.
It is central heating and air.
The rent is $500.00 per month with a $300.00 security deposit.

This is a 12 month lease, NON-Smoking, ABSOLUTELY NO PET PROPERTY.

For viewing, please call Kathy at 806-293-4413.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5360362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 # B West 19th Street have any available units?
2220 # B West 19th Street has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2220 # B West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2220 # B West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 # B West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2220 # B West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainview.
Does 2220 # B West 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2220 # B West 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 2220 # B West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 # B West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 # B West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 2220 # B West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2220 # B West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 2220 # B West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 # B West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 # B West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 # B West 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 # B West 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
