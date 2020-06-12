Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Pecan Plantation, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9703 Argyle Court
9703 Argyle Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2277 sqft
3-2-2 with vinyl wood-like flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with separate breakfast area. Covered porch off breakfast area. Golf cart garage entrance on side driveway which makes garage very long. Garage entrance is at back of house.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9012 Hickory Hill Drive
9012 Hickory Hill Dr, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1940 sqft
Enjoy the numerous amenities of Pecan Plantation in this gorgeous home. Open living, wonderful wood-look tile flooring, and a neutral color palette invite you into this pleasant space.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Plantation

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4421 Acton Highway
4421 Acton Hwy, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful brick home on peaceful, private acreage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4103 N Chisholm Trail
4103 N Chisholm Trl, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
Very cute home in a gated community with a marina and a clubhouse with a pool. Spacious master bedroom. High ceilings and a large bay window. Sit out on the back porch and feel the nice breeze. Storage building.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2409 Steepleridge Circle
2409 Steepleridge Cir, Canyon Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Three bedroom lake house on beautiful Lake Granbury! You can appreciate the gorgeous view of the lake from the second story deck. Home has carpet in the bedrooms and wood in the rest of the house. Kitchen has oven, stove, and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Pecan Plantation
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
22 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
249 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2014 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1410 Lauren Lane
1410 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1624 sqft
BACK ON MARKET. Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in small subdivision. All houses are 2-3 years old. Wood-like flooring in entry, LR, dining, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath with tub and separate shower.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
249 Jacinth Lane
249 Jacinth Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1976 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4201 Beryl Lane
4201 Beryl Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Corner lot. Open Concept. Split bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
317 Paddle Boat Drive
317 Paddle Boat Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2054 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL HOME. This home is basically new. You will love this quiet subdivision. Home features open concept with split bedrooms. Study or office is a bonus. Kitchen has gas cook top for all the special meals you desire.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1180 CR 315
1180 Cr, Somervell County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Remodeled house on the Brazos River - Property Id: 169401 House on the Brazos River! Fish, swim, boat out your front door. Large covered porch perfect for outdoor activities/ Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Janis St
903 Janis St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
906 Twine Street
906 Twine St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath half duplex located just off Old Granbury Road. Convenient access to 377 this family home features granite counters, full size washer dryer connections, walk in closets and a two car garage. Large backyard with wood privacy fence.

1 of 25

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Herons Nest Drive
2502 Herons Nest Dr, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2072 sqft
Upscale Town home. A great 2 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, wood floors, study, two great balcony's, game room with wet bar, covered patio, separate laundry room, and a gas fire place.

1 of 20

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Marseilles Court
2306 Marseilles Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2733 sqft
Motivated Seller! Enjoy Gated Community Living in Exclusive Villas at Harbor Lakes. Beautiful neighborhood with all the amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 01:34am
1 Unit Available
4705 Topaz Lane
4705 Topaz Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Excellent floor-plan and entire home offers ceramic tile and no carpet. Has sprinkler system covered back porch patio completely fenced backyard. Split bedrooms and family room is light and bright with a brick fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pecan Plantation, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pecan Plantation renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

