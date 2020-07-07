All apartments in Pearland
Find more places like 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:17 PM

3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East

3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pearland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East, Pearland, TX 77047

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
South Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, TX 77047 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. • Experience the Worthing Difference! NOW OPEN! • Complimentary ''grab-n-go'' breakfast & coffee bar • Valet trash, recycling, dry cleaning & housekeeping • Social lounge, conference room, free WiFi • Sports club fitness center & aerobic room with classes • Resort pool w/swim up bar, entertainment grilling area • 10' tray ceilings, double-crown molding, designer colors • Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and island • Mosaic backsplash, 42'' cabinets & stainless appliances • Sunrooms with Juliet balconies, washer & dryer included • Stand-up showers, garden tubs, double vanity sinks [ Published 26-Sep-19 / ID 3191048 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have any available units?
3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have?
Some of 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East currently offering any rent specials?
3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East is pet friendly.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East offer parking?
No, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East does not offer parking.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have a pool?
Yes, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East has a pool.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have accessible units?
No, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd
Pearland, TX 77584
OakBridge Apartments
1710 Old Alvin Rd
Pearland, TX 77581
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St
Pearland, TX 77581
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77581
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77584

Similar Pages

Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms
Pearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland Apartments with Parking
Pearland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Shadow Creek Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine