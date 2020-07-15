Apartment List
/
TX
/
pasadena
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM

11 Studio Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
30 Units Available
Alta Vista Acres
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
17 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$808
517 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
6 Units Available
Edgebrook
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$640
In-unit amenities include wood fireplace, pool views and white cabinets. Community offers parking, pool and on-site staff. Located conveniently off I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway.
Results within 10 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
42 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Rice Lofts
909 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,224
494 sqft
Amenities such as complimentary valet parking offered at the convenience of the residents. Units feature unique loft-style floor plans, stunning city views, and a pet-friendly policy. Located in the historic district near Market Square. Tenants can go to the on-site restaurants, bars, and salon.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
68 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,569
680 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Houston. Meticulously designed apartments featuring modern amenities such as plank flooring. Select apartments boast sweeping city views. Communal amenities include a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and wine and cigar library.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
63 Units Available
Downtown Houston
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,432
672 sqft
In Downtown Houston. High-end living spaces with stunning views of the skyline. Minutes from sports, dining and entertainment. Updated interiors with spacious open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
56 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Aris Market Square
409 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$2,040
572 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, valet service and coffee bar. Walking distance to Market Square Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
135 Units Available
Midtown
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,485
636 sqft
2111 Austin offers spacious floor plans with high-end finishes only found in custom homes. With its carefully designed amenities and outstanding location, 2111 Austin is destined to be the ultimate living experience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 21 at 05:32 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Houston
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$800
Located in a historic building in the downtown area near the Toyota Center. Modern, updated interiors with vintage charm. Wood-like flooring, large windows, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 11 at 08:31 PM
Contact for Availability
Gulfgate - Pine Valley
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$610
Close to the freeways and just inside the loop, this complex offers onsite management, off-street parking, onsite washers and dryers, and a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 06:41 PM
Contact for Availability
Second Ward
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St, Houston, TX
Studio
$600
Excellent location in the Second Ward, close to Flamingo Food Market and Suko's Burger House. The house offers off-street parking and forced air heating. Units feature range, oven, refrigerator, and tile floor.

July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pasadena rents held steady over the past month

Pasadena rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $834 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Pasadena over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Pasadena rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Pasadena, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pasadena is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Pasadena's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and DC (-0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Pasadena.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPasadena 3 BedroomsPasadena Accessible ApartmentsPasadena Apartments under $700
    Pasadena Apartments under $800Pasadena Apartments with BalconyPasadena Apartments with GaragePasadena Apartments with GymPasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasadena Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Apartments with PoolPasadena Apartments with Washer-DryerPasadena Dog Friendly ApartmentsPasadena Pet Friendly PlacesPasadena Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
    Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
    Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
    Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine