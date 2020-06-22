All apartments in Orange
2008 Rein
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2008 Rein

2008 West Rein Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2008 West Rein Avenue, Orange, TX 77630

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3/2/2 Very nice brick home of over 2150 sq ft on a historic street in a great neighborhood only a short walk to Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange Texas.
The large lot is surrounded by beautiful old oak trees and a large privacy fenced backyard with a covered porch, great for entertaining. Kitchen is open to the dining room with french doors providing a view into the backyard. Tile flooring throughout with updated lighting in the kitchen. Master bedroom is large with walk in closet and fully renovated master bath. Master bath is not large but very functional and fully renovated with marble flooring and subway tile shower surround. The other two bedrooms are also big with plenty of storage closets in the home. Central A/C and heat with attached 2 car garage and washer dryer hookups.

Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included.
Pets accepted on case by case basis with nonrefundable pet fee.
Tenant responsible for all utilities, and maintaining the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Rein have any available units?
2008 Rein doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, TX.
What amenities does 2008 Rein have?
Some of 2008 Rein's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Rein currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Rein isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Rein pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Rein is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Rein offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Rein does offer parking.
Does 2008 Rein have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Rein does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Rein have a pool?
No, 2008 Rein does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Rein have accessible units?
No, 2008 Rein does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Rein have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Rein has units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Rein have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2008 Rein has units with air conditioning.
