3/2/2 Very nice brick home of over 2150 sq ft on a historic street in a great neighborhood only a short walk to Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange Texas.

The large lot is surrounded by beautiful old oak trees and a large privacy fenced backyard with a covered porch, great for entertaining. Kitchen is open to the dining room with french doors providing a view into the backyard. Tile flooring throughout with updated lighting in the kitchen. Master bedroom is large with walk in closet and fully renovated master bath. Master bath is not large but very functional and fully renovated with marble flooring and subway tile shower surround. The other two bedrooms are also big with plenty of storage closets in the home. Central A/C and heat with attached 2 car garage and washer dryer hookups.



Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included.

Pets accepted on case by case basis with nonrefundable pet fee.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, and maintaining the yard.