Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8226 Noble Crest

8226 Noble Street · (210) 560-4576
Location

8226 Noble Street, Needville, TX 77461

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8226 Noble Crest · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New 1 Story Home with 4 Bedrooms! - New Bella Vista home in Caledonian! Alpine plan 1394sqft. This amazing one story home features an open layout, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a kitchen that is equipped with black appliances, 36" upper cabinets, granite countertops, and upgraded tile backsplash. You will also find high ceilings and recessed can lighting. Master bedroom features a beautiful bay window with a large walk in shower. Expect to see vinyl flooring in all wet areas including the family room. Home is complete with a covered back patio.

(RLNE5828632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 Noble Crest have any available units?
8226 Noble Crest has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8226 Noble Crest have?
Some of 8226 Noble Crest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 Noble Crest currently offering any rent specials?
8226 Noble Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 Noble Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 Noble Crest is pet friendly.
Does 8226 Noble Crest offer parking?
No, 8226 Noble Crest does not offer parking.
Does 8226 Noble Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 Noble Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 Noble Crest have a pool?
No, 8226 Noble Crest does not have a pool.
Does 8226 Noble Crest have accessible units?
No, 8226 Noble Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 Noble Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 Noble Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8226 Noble Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 8226 Noble Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
