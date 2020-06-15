8226 Noble Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New 1 Story Home with 4 Bedrooms! - New Bella Vista home in Caledonian! Alpine plan 1394sqft. This amazing one story home features an open layout, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a kitchen that is equipped with black appliances, 36" upper cabinets, granite countertops, and upgraded tile backsplash. You will also find high ceilings and recessed can lighting. Master bedroom features a beautiful bay window with a large walk in shower. Expect to see vinyl flooring in all wet areas including the family room. Home is complete with a covered back patio.



