312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher. The living room has a fireplace. There is a utility room that has washer and dryer hookups. There is also a covered front porch, a fenced-in backyard, and a two car carport to park in.



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.



Manged by Rental Services REALTOR



(RLNE5831616)