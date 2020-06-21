All apartments in Nederland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

312 N 23rd

312 N 23rd St · (409) 718-7541
Location

312 N 23rd St, Nederland, TX 77627

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 312 N 23rd · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher. The living room has a fireplace. There is a utility room that has washer and dryer hookups. There is also a covered front porch, a fenced-in backyard, and a two car carport to park in.

Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Manged by Rental Services REALTOR

(RLNE5831616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 N 23rd have any available units?
312 N 23rd has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 N 23rd have?
Some of 312 N 23rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 N 23rd currently offering any rent specials?
312 N 23rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N 23rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 N 23rd is pet friendly.
Does 312 N 23rd offer parking?
Yes, 312 N 23rd does offer parking.
Does 312 N 23rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 N 23rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N 23rd have a pool?
No, 312 N 23rd does not have a pool.
Does 312 N 23rd have accessible units?
No, 312 N 23rd does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N 23rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 N 23rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 N 23rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 N 23rd does not have units with air conditioning.
