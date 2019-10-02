All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:00 AM

8938 High Haven Dr - 1

8938 High Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8938 High Haven Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is designed with excellent floor plan and has completely been remolded like new. It comes with many fabulous updates: Upgrade flooring in den, Title in Kitchen and counter top. Plenty of cabinet spaces, Tile backlash, sink, and cook top oven, microwave, dishwasher, huge back yard with Patio. Come and see, you will love it!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 have any available units?
8938 High Haven Dr - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 have?
Some of 8938 High Haven Dr - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8938 High Haven Dr - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 offer parking?
No, 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 have a pool?
No, 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8938 High Haven Dr - 1 has units with air conditioning.

