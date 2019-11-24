All apartments in Mission Bend
8011 Kenwell Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:26 PM

8011 Kenwell Drive

8011 Kenwell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8011 Kenwell Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 Kenwell Drive have any available units?
8011 Kenwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 8011 Kenwell Drive have?
Some of 8011 Kenwell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 Kenwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8011 Kenwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 Kenwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8011 Kenwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 8011 Kenwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8011 Kenwell Drive offers parking.
Does 8011 Kenwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8011 Kenwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 Kenwell Drive have a pool?
No, 8011 Kenwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8011 Kenwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 8011 Kenwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 Kenwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8011 Kenwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8011 Kenwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8011 Kenwell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

