Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Recently remodeled and well maintained one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Recent updates include paint, fixtures, wood like tile throughout living/wet areas, laminate in bedrooms. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Backyard is perfect for entertaining with covered patio, ceiling fans and corner outlet for television. Storage shed in backyard and grill and refrigerator included. Schedule your showing today!