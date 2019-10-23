6918 Leandra Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083 Mission Bend North
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 4 Bedroom One Story house close to Westpark Tollway. Bricks All around the house. Nice Size Backyard for entertainment. Granite Counter tops in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer and Stainless Steel Refrigerator included. Brand New ROOF installed in September 2019. New Cooktop/Oven. Lots of natural light. Secondary bedrooms are decent size with laminated wood flooring. NO Carpet at all! Call today to schedule an appointment! Please send application first before showing will be allowed! No Section 8 or housing voucher please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6918 Leandra Drive have any available units?
6918 Leandra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 6918 Leandra Drive have?
Some of 6918 Leandra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6918 Leandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6918 Leandra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.