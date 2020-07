Amenities

Welcome to a beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-story move-in ready home. This home has a New Roof, New AC unit, New Windows, water softener for the whole house and New fence. This Energy efficient home will give you a low electricity bill. This home is zoned to highly acclaimed Fort Bend school district. Please schedule your showing today!