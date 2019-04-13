All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 16235 Sierra Grande Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
16235 Sierra Grande Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 5:26 PM

16235 Sierra Grande Drive

16235 Sierra Grande Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16235 Sierra Grande Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home. This house was recently updated with new kitchen counter tops with brand new stainless steel stove, microwave, dishwasher and water heater. The downstairs has new tile throughout and upstairs has new carpet. If you want a move in ready home, look no further. Great gas fireplace in the family room for relaxing or entertaining. The back yard is perfect with its oversized lot and covered patio and gas grill included. The roof was replaced in 2018 as well as fresh paint. The master bedroom is AMAZING with a large walk in closet and walk out porch. Don't miss your chance to own this beauty! Home has easy access to westpark toll way and close to Hwy 6 and walking distance to the elementary. Home DID NOT flood in Harvey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16235 Sierra Grande Drive have any available units?
16235 Sierra Grande Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 16235 Sierra Grande Drive have?
Some of 16235 Sierra Grande Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16235 Sierra Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16235 Sierra Grande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16235 Sierra Grande Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16235 Sierra Grande Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 16235 Sierra Grande Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16235 Sierra Grande Drive offers parking.
Does 16235 Sierra Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16235 Sierra Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16235 Sierra Grande Drive have a pool?
No, 16235 Sierra Grande Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16235 Sierra Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 16235 Sierra Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16235 Sierra Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16235 Sierra Grande Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16235 Sierra Grande Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16235 Sierra Grande Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TX
Brookshire, TXManvel, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXWharton, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine