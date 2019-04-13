16235 Sierra Grande Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home. This house was recently updated with new kitchen counter tops with brand new stainless steel stove, microwave, dishwasher and water heater. The downstairs has new tile throughout and upstairs has new carpet. If you want a move in ready home, look no further. Great gas fireplace in the family room for relaxing or entertaining. The back yard is perfect with its oversized lot and covered patio and gas grill included. The roof was replaced in 2018 as well as fresh paint. The master bedroom is AMAZING with a large walk in closet and walk out porch. Don't miss your chance to own this beauty! Home has easy access to westpark toll way and close to Hwy 6 and walking distance to the elementary. Home DID NOT flood in Harvey!