in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Great two story house with four bedrooms, two and half baths and game room! Perfect for family. New carpet and dishwasher. Nice laminate floor in dining room, living room, and game room. Ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast room and bathroom! Large living room open to formal dining room! Kitchen window overlooks large fully fenced back yard. Great for kids, grilling, or just chilling! Elementary school is ranked highest in mission bend area! Move-in ready! Come to appreciate!!