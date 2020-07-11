Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Manvel, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Manvel apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month...
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Results within 5 miles of Manvel
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,937
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1586 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
Results within 10 miles of Manvel
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Central Southwest
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1199 sqft
Convenient to Fannin South Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, kitchen islands, wood-style floors and pool views in a community close to attractions such as NRG Stadium, Rice University and Greenway Plaza.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
36 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
970 sqft
Home is more than where the heart is; it’s the center of your daily life. Most of your routines begin and end in the home, and if that home isn’t what you need, you’ll struggle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
19 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1199 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1007 sqft
Infinity-edge pool accented by stone fountain. Kitchens in all floor plans include breakfast bars. Just over one mile to I-45/Gulf Freeway and the Alameda Mall.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1021 sqft
Close proximity to I-45, Beltway 8, Hobby airport, I-610. Upgraded units feature stainless steel appliances, new premium carpet and walk-in closets. Patio/balcony and carport. Residents have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and community BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
37 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,109
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
South Main
Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1157 sqft
Handy living amenities, including package receiving, trash valet, e-payments and coffee bar. Quick access to Loop 610 and American-style buffet chains and Asian-fusion restaurants. Furnished units with extra storage for convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Manvel, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Manvel apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Manvel apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

