Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Manvel, TX with garage

Manvel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Results within 5 miles of Manvel
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
25 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1406 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
7 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Fort Bend Houston
9 Units Available
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1365 sqft
Spacious homes with large windows throughout. Options for garden tubs and separate showers. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
28 Units Available
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,367
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,084
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
35 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
42 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Shadow Creek Ranch
34 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Shadow Creek Ranch
40 Units Available
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1586 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
12 Units Available
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shadow Creek Ranch
35 Units Available
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1486 sqft
Nature's tranquility with Houston's excitement 10 miles north. Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and disposals. Pet friendly with pool and bike and hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Townhomes at Lake Park
1555 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers attached garages, an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse and pool. Units include walk-in closets, granite countertops and breakfast nooks. Christia V. Adair Park and Pearland Town Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Results within 10 miles of Manvel
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
South Main
15 Units Available
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1154 sqft
Two-tone paint, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings for elegant living. Resident events. Walking trail around community pond. Less than a mile to I-610.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
26 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Main
22 Units Available
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1523 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just south of 610 on the new Buffalo Speedway extension. Luxurious units include laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes basketball court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
146 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,255
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Manvel, TX

Manvel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

