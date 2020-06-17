5 Desert Willow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fabulous home is located in the quiet subdivision of Rodeo Palms. Great curb appeal and well maintain exterior. Spacious 4 bedrooms with lots of natural lighting. Open concept with plenty of countertop space in kitchen for cooking that over looks living room and dining room. Double sink, separate shower/tub and large walk in closet in master bathroom. Home has a covered patio for entertaining outside. Walking distance from J/r high school. Give us a call today!!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.