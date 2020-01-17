Amenities

Newly remodeled home.



611 Park Lane



This home has been completely remodeled, it is a 2000sq ft. home, super roomy and comfortable. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, with sunroom and new updated kitchen. The price for this home is $1000/month with a deposit of $1000. The hardwood floors are a rich dark stain, paneled walls, and newly remodeled kitchen with built in corner cabinet and spice rack. The home has it's own walk in pantry/storage, washer and dryer hookups on the enclosed porch. New paint is just the beginning. The house has so many extra things, among being roomy and cute to boot.



We check out keys Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a valid ID if you want to view the inside of the home! Some homes require an appointment to be shown.



You can pick up a rental application at our office located at:



American Real Estate



1313 S John Redditt



Lufkin Tx. 75904



We process applications on a first come first serve basis. To put in an application you will need to bring all IDs, Drivers Licenses and SS cards and proof of all income in the house (check stubs, Disability award letters, etc). The application fee is $50 per person, 18 or over, $75 if you are legally married.



American Leasing is Pet Friendly * with a Non Refundable Pet Fee.



If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties, please pick up a list in our office.



Denece White



Asset Manager



Direct: 936-632-1299



almlufkin@americanrealestate.com



*please contact us regarding our pet policies



Contact us to schedule a showing.