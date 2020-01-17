All apartments in Lufkin
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:23 AM

611 Park Lane

611 Park Ln · (409) 200-2985
Location

611 Park Ln, Lufkin, TX 75904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Newly remodeled home.

611 Park Lane

This home has been completely remodeled, it is a 2000sq ft. home, super roomy and comfortable. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, with sunroom and new updated kitchen. The price for this home is $1000/month with a deposit of $1000. The hardwood floors are a rich dark stain, paneled walls, and newly remodeled kitchen with built in corner cabinet and spice rack. The home has it's own walk in pantry/storage, washer and dryer hookups on the enclosed porch. New paint is just the beginning. The house has so many extra things, among being roomy and cute to boot.

We check out keys Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a valid ID if you want to view the inside of the home! Some homes require an appointment to be shown.

You can pick up a rental application at our office located at:

American Real Estate

1313 S John Redditt

Lufkin Tx. 75904

We process applications on a first come first serve basis. To put in an application you will need to bring all IDs, Drivers Licenses and SS cards and proof of all income in the house (check stubs, Disability award letters, etc). The application fee is $50 per person, 18 or over, $75 if you are legally married.

American Leasing is Pet Friendly * with a Non Refundable Pet Fee.

If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties, please pick up a list in our office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Park Lane have any available units?
611 Park Lane has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611 Park Lane have?
Some of 611 Park Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
611 Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 611 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 611 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 611 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 611 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 611 Park Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 611 Park Lane has accessible units.
Does 611 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
