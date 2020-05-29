420 Moody Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

This newly renovated 4-plex is located in the middle of Lufkin. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath it has central heat and air, electric appliances and hard flooring. Priced at $700 per month with an equal deposit. This is HUD approved.



We check out keys Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a valid ID if you want to view the inside of the home! Some homes require an appointment to be shown.



This home does accept HUD.



You can pick up a rental application at our office located at:



American Real Estate



1313 S John Redditt



Lufkin Tx. 75904



We process applications on a first come first serve basis. To put in an application you will need to bring all IDs, Drivers Licenses and SS cards and proof of all income in the house (check stubs, Disability award letters, etc). The application fee is $50 per person, 18 or over, money order only.



American Leasing is Pet Friendly * with a Non Refundable Pet Fee.



If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties, please pick up a list in our office.



Denece White



Asset Manager



Direct: 936-632-1299



almlufkin@americanrealestate.com



*please contact us regarding our pet policies



If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties please go to:



www.are.propertyware.com



And search Lufkin.



Contact us to schedule a showing.