Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

420 Moody Street

420 Moody St · (409) 200-2985
Location

420 Moody St, Lufkin, TX 75901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
This newly renovated 4-plex is located in the middle of Lufkin. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath it has central heat and air, electric appliances and hard flooring. Priced at $700 per month with an equal deposit. This is HUD approved.

We check out keys Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a valid ID if you want to view the inside of the home! Some homes require an appointment to be shown.

This home does accept HUD.

You can pick up a rental application at our office located at:

American Real Estate

1313 S John Redditt

Lufkin Tx. 75904

We process applications on a first come first serve basis. To put in an application you will need to bring all IDs, Drivers Licenses and SS cards and proof of all income in the house (check stubs, Disability award letters, etc). The application fee is $50 per person, 18 or over, money order only.

American Leasing is Pet Friendly * with a Non Refundable Pet Fee.

If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties, please pick up a list in our office.

Denece White

Asset Manager

Direct: 936-632-1299

almlufkin@americanrealestate.com

*please contact us regarding our pet policies

If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties please go to:

www.are.propertyware.com

And search Lufkin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Moody Street have any available units?
420 Moody Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Moody Street have?
Some of 420 Moody Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Moody Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Moody Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Moody Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Moody Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 Moody Street offer parking?
No, 420 Moody Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 Moody Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Moody Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Moody Street have a pool?
No, 420 Moody Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Moody Street have accessible units?
Yes, 420 Moody Street has accessible units.
Does 420 Moody Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Moody Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Moody Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 Moody Street has units with air conditioning.
