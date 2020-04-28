103 Primrose Ct

Amenities

THIS HOME IS READY TO VIEW, please do not drive over alone, call our office for arrangements.

Amazing Architecture in Brookhollow. With 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large family room and 3 car garage there is room for everyone. 5th bedroom is downstairs with exterior door access, perfect for office or mother in law suite. Amazing kitchen with gas cooktop and window overlooking yard. Master Suite boasts a fireplace, private deck overlooking backyard, large dual closets, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. There is so much natural light in this home from the windows and skylights. Large lot with circle drive in beautiful cul de sac.